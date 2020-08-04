Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Edison International (EIX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Noble Energy (NBL)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Edison International (EIX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Noble Energy (NBL).

Edison International (EIX)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Edison International yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Edison International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.25, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Marathon Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.17, which is a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Noble Energy (NBL)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Noble Energy, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.7% and a 32.0% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Noble Energy with a $12.67 average price target, a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold.

