Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Dominion Energy (D) and Exelon (EXC)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dominion Energy (D) and Exelon (EXC).

Dominion Energy (D)

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Energy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, American Electric Power, and Pinnacle West Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dominion Energy with a $83.67 average price target.

Exelon (EXC)

In a report released yesterday, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Exelon. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Edison International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.80, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

