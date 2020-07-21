Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Diamondback (FANG), Centerpoint Energy (CNP) and Touchstone Exploration (OtherPBEGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Diamondback (FANG), Centerpoint Energy (CNP) and Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF).

Diamondback (FANG)

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear upgraded Diamondback to Buy today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lear has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.9% and a 29.4% success rate. Lear covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Concho Resources, Parsley Energy, and Devon Energy.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.75, implying a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained a Sell rating on Centerpoint Energy today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Karp is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Karp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Edison International, and Consolidated Edison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $19.90.

Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Touchstone Exploration, with a price target of p82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.80, close to its 52-week high of $0.83.

Sharp has an average return of 21.3% when recommending Touchstone Exploration.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is ranked #4968 out of 6806 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Touchstone Exploration is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.07, a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.45 price target.

