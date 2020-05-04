Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Concho Resources (CXO), Atlantic Power (AT) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Concho Resources (CXO), Atlantic Power (AT) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC).

Concho Resources (CXO)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources on May 1 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.5% and a 31.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concho Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.00, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Atlantic Power (AT)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Hold rating on Atlantic Power on May 1 and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlantic Power is a Hold with an average price target of $2.40, implying a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$3.34 price target.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

In a report issued on May 1, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.39, close to its 52-week low of $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.4% and a 28.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Nexa Resources SA, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.60.

