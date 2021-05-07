Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and PHX Minerals (PHX)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and PHX Minerals (PHX).

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Clean Energy Fuels. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

Clean Energy Fuels has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on National Fuel Gas Company yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.24, close to its 52-week high of $51.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Fuel Gas Company with a $49.50 average price target.

PHX Minerals (PHX)

In a report released yesterday, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on PHX Minerals, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 45.8% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PHX Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

