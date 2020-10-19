Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Chevron (CVX) and Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Chevron (CVX) and Southwestern Energy (SWN).

Chevron (CVX)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Chevron, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.89.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 39.7% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and Continental Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chevron with a $100.00 average price target, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.5% and a 21.7% success rate. Harrison covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Comstock Resources, Oasis Petroleum, and Range Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southwestern Energy with a $3.22 average price target, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

