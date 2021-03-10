Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Canadian Natural (CNQ) and BWX Technologies (BWXT)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Canadian Natural (CNQ) and BWX Technologies (BWXT).
Canadian Natural (CNQ)
Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural on March 8 and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.54, close to its 52-week high of $31.92.
According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Tillett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and Equitrans Midstream.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.86, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$43.00 price target.
BWX Technologies (BWXT)
Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Sell rating on BWX Technologies on March 8 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.63.
According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Science Applications, and Textron.
BWX Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.50.
