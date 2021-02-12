Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: ARC Resources (OtherAETUF) and H2O Innovation (OtherHEOFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on ARC Resources (AETUF) and H2O Innovation (HEOFF).

ARC Resources (AETUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.10, close to its 52-week high of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 35.6% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.43, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

H2O Innovation (HEOFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Hold rating on H2O Innovation yesterday and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and Badger Daylighting.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for H2O Innovation with a $2.82 average price target.

