Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: ARC Resources (OtherAETUF) and Fortis (FTS)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ARC Resources (AETUF) and Fortis (FTS).

ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on ARC Resources, with a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ARC Resources with a $9.47 average price target, a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

Fortis (FTS)

Raymond James analyst David Quezada reiterated a Hold rating on Fortis yesterday and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Atlantica Yield, and AltaGas.

Fortis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.37, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

