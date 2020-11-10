Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: American Water (AWK), Continental Resources (CLR) and Delek US Holdings (DK)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Water (AWK), Continental Resources (CLR) and Delek US Holdings (DK).

American Water (AWK)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on American Water yesterday and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $164.00, close to its 52-week high of $172.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Water is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.00, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

Continental Resources (CLR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources on November 6 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Montage Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $15.79.

Delek US Holdings (DK)

Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng maintained a Sell rating on Delek US Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Cheng is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Cheng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell A, and Concho Resources.

Delek US Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.09.

