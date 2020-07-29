Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: AltaGas (OtherATGFF) and Northland Power (OtherNPIFF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AltaGas (ATGFF) and Northland Power (NPIFF).

AltaGas (ATGFF)

In a report released today, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on AltaGas, with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

AltaGas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.85.

Northland Power (NPIFF)

In a report released today, David Quezada from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Northland Power, with a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.94, close to its 52-week high of $27.19.

Quezada has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Northland Power.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is ranked #465 out of 6817 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northland Power with a $26.29 average price target, representing a -1.9% downside. In a report issued on July 21, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$36.00 price target.

