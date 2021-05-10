Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Alliant Energy (LNT) and Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alliant Energy (LNT) and Cenovus Energy (CVE).

Alliant Energy (LNT)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alliant Energy, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.74, close to its 52-week high of $58.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliant Energy with a $58.00 average price target.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released today, Randy Ollenberger from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.90, close to its 52-week high of $8.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ollenberger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.2% success rate. Ollenberger covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Canadian Natural, and ARC Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cenovus Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.17, which is a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

