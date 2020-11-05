Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Zynga (ZNGA), Paycom (PAYC) and Qorvo (QRVO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zynga (ZNGA), Paycom (PAYC) and Qorvo (QRVO).

Zynga (ZNGA)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Zynga. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.87, close to its 52-week high of $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 80.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.63.

Paycom (PAYC)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Paycom today and set a price target of $455.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $397.43, close to its 52-week high of $397.84.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 80.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paycom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $385.33, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, KeyBanc also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Qorvo today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.74, close to its 52-week high of $140.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 78.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $151.86, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

