Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Zscaler (ZS), NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and QuickLogic (QUIK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zscaler (ZS), NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and QuickLogic (QUIK).

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Zscaler, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $195.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $216.24 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.08, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

QuickLogic (QUIK)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to QuickLogic, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, MagnaChip, and Synaptics.

QuickLogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

