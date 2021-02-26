Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Zscaler (ZS) and Airbnb (ABNB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zscaler (ZS) and Airbnb (ABNB).

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $195.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zscaler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $216.24, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Airbnb (ABNB)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $182.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, DraftKings, and EverQuote.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbnb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.75, a -16.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

