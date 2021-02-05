Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Zendesk (ZEN), Snap (SNAP) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zendesk (ZEN), Snap (SNAP) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI).

Zendesk (ZEN)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.55, close to its 52-week high of $156.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 82.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.67, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Hold rating on Snap yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.31, close to its 52-week high of $60.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 79.7% and a 80.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $57.12 average price target, a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Wedbush also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.50 price target.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to ANGI Homeservices, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Fiverr International, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.10, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

