Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Viavi Solutions (VIAV), Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Viavi Solutions (VIAV), Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF).

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

In a report released yesterday, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.07, close to its 52-week high of $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 56.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.17, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, MKM Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.56.

Morris has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #1198 out of 7261 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.85.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert-Jan van der Horst from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.43, close to its 52-week high of $65.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Horst is ranked #2331 out of 7261 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.38, which is a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

