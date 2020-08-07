Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Universal Display (OLED), Alteryx (AYX) and Everbridge (EVBG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Universal Display (OLED), Alteryx (AYX) and Everbridge (EVBG).

Universal Display (OLED)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham upgraded Universal Display to Buy, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $186.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.33, which is a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $210.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.00, close to its 52-week high of $185.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 75.4% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $179.67 average price target.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.83.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.9% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.33, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

