Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Uber Technologies (UBER) and Appian (APPN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Uber Technologies (UBER) and Appian (APPN).

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson reiterated a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.05, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Appian (APPN)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Appian today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Appian is a Hold with an average price target of $39.25.

