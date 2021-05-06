Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Trimble Navigation (TRMB), Qorvo (QRVO) and Accolade (ACCD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Trimble Navigation (TRMB), Qorvo (QRVO) and Accolade (ACCD).

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.11, close to its 52-week high of $84.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trimble Navigation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.50.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $182.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.29.

Accolade (ACCD)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Accolade, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.05.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 66.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ChannelAdvisor, Coupa Software, and Verint Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accolade with a $59.14 average price target, a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

