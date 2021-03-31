Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Teradyne (TER) and POET Technologies (OtherPOETF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Teradyne (TER) and POET Technologies (POETF).

Teradyne (TER)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on Teradyne today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradyne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.82.

POET Technologies (POETF)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on POET Technologies, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

POET Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

