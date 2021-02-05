Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: T Mobile US (TMUS), Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on T Mobile US (TMUS), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and ams AG (AUKUF).

T Mobile US (TMUS)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on T Mobile US today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.60, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 80.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Megaport, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $147.53.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Johannes Schaller CFA maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.46, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 72.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Autodesk, Adyen, and PTC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.51, a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Tower Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $28.62 average price target, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on January 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF26.00 price target.

