Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Square (SQ), SecureWorks (SCWX) and Transdigm Group (TDG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Square (SQ), SecureWorks (SCWX) and Transdigm Group (TDG).

Square (SQ)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Square on December 3 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.58, close to its 52-week high of $215.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 83.5% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Bottomline Technologies.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.08, implying a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $300.00 price target.

SecureWorks (SCWX)

In a report issued on December 3, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on SecureWorks, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 77.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for SecureWorks with a $14.40 average price target, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report issued on December 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group on December 4 and set a price target of $680.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $601.01, close to its 52-week high of $673.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Huntington Ingalls, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transdigm Group with a $625.00 average price target, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

