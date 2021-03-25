Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Square (SQ) and DocuSign (DOCU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Square (SQ) and DocuSign (DOCU).

Square (SQ)

In a report released yesterday, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Square, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $209.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 82.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.55.

DocuSign (DOCU)

In a report released today, William Power from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on DocuSign, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $199.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Axon Enterprise.

DocuSign has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.44, which is a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

