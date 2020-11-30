Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Square (SQ), Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and Inovalon (INOV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Square (SQ), Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and Inovalon (INOV).

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Square, with a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $206.06, close to its 52-week high of $215.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 84.9% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, DXC Technology Company, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $191.80.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.64.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliance Data Systems with a $72.50 average price target, representing a -2.8% downside. In a report issued on November 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Inovalon (INOV)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Inovalon, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, AmerisourceBergen, and 1Life Healthcare.

Inovalon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

