Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: SPS Commerce (SPSC) and Model N (MODN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on SPS Commerce (SPSC) and Model N (MODN).

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to SPS Commerce, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.96, close to its 52-week high of $104.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 75.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

SPS Commerce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.00, an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Model N (MODN)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Model N yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 78.6% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Model N with a $37.33 average price target.

