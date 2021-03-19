Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), T Mobile US (TMUS) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), T Mobile US (TMUS) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC).

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Spotify Technology SA today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $272.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 50.6% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, DraftKings, and EverQuote.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $354.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

T Mobile US (TMUS)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on T Mobile US today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.19, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 66.8% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $158.25 average price target, which is a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.36, close to its 52-week high of $74.00.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 69.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.25, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.