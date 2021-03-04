Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Splunk (SPLK), Upland Software (UPLD) and Marvell (MRVL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Splunk (SPLK), Upland Software (UPLD) and Marvell (MRVL).

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Splunk, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.36, representing a 43.1% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Upland Software (UPLD)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Upland Software, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.26, close to its 52-week high of $52.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 74.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upland Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.83, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Marvell yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $57.00 average price target, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

