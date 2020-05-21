Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Splunk (SPLK), Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Analog Devices (ADI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Splunk (SPLK), Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Analog Devices (ADI).

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report issued on May 19, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Splunk, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $164.46, close to its 52-week high of $176.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 72.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.70, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report issued on May 19, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $87.00 average price target, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released yesterday, David Wong from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $122.94 average price target, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

