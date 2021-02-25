Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Seagate Tech (STX) and Inseego (INSG)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Seagate Tech (STX) and Inseego (INSG).
Seagate Tech (STX)
Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.34, close to its 52-week high of $77.07.
According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $69.26 average price target, implying a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.
Inseego (INSG)
Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on Inseego today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.72.
According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 66.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.
Inseego has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.
