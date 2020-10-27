Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: SAP AG (SAP), Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAP AG (SAP), Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Fidelity National Info (FIS).

SAP AG (SAP)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Hold rating on SAP AG today and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

SAP AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.55, representing a 24.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.43, close to its 52-week high of $130.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $147.20, a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $150.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 80.1% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Global Payments.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.57, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.