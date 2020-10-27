Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Roper Technologies (ROP) and Xilinx (XLNX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Roper Technologies (ROP) and Xilinx (XLNX).

Roper Technologies (ROP)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Roper Technologies, with a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $394.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, AeroVironment, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $427.25.

Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $124.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, SiTime Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.54, which is a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $120.00 price target.

