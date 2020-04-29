Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Roper Technologies (ROP), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Cerner (CERN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Roper Technologies (ROP), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Cerner (CERN).

Roper Technologies (ROP)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on Roper Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $336.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 62.6% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $369.67.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1232.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1520.17, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1550.00 price target.

Cerner (CERN)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Cerner yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.24.

