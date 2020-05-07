Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: RingCentral (RNG), Zynga (ZNGA) and Lyft (LYFT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on RingCentral (RNG), Zynga (ZNGA) and Lyft (LYFT).

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $245.04, close to its 52-week high of $256.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $257.42, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Zynga today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.95, close to its 52-week high of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 77.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynga is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.32.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Lyft, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 41.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Lyft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.16, an 81.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

