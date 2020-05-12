Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: QuickLogic (QUIK) and Sabre (SABR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on QuickLogic (QUIK) and Sabre (SABR).

QuickLogic (QUIK)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, Synaptics, and Corning.

QuickLogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Sabre (SABR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Sabre yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.69, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 49.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, CarGurus, and Yelp.

Sabre has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.75, which is a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

