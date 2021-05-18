Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Power Integrations (POWI) and BIO-key International (BKYI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Power Integrations (POWI) and BIO-key International (BKYI).

Power Integrations (POWI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Power Integrations, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Enphase Energy, and PDF Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Power Integrations with a $90.50 average price target.

BIO-key International (BKYI)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on BIO-key International, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.29, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 103.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BIO-key International with a $6.00 average price target.

