Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: POET Technologies (OtherPOETF) and Nokia (NOK)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on POET Technologies (POETF) and Nokia (NOK).
POET Technologies (POETF)
H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede reiterated a Buy rating on POET Technologies today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.42, close to its 52-week high of $0.45.
According to TipRanks.com, Dede has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.9% and a 32.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, Microvision, and SuperCom.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for POET Technologies with a $1.50 average price target.
Nokia (NOK)
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Hold rating on Nokia today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.58.
According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 53.1% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Qorvo.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $4.75 average price target.
