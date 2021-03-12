Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Pluralsight (PS), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) and Akamai (AKAM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pluralsight (PS), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) and Akamai (AKAM).

Pluralsight (PS)

In a report issued on February 1, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Pluralsight, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.25, close to its 52-week high of $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.00, which is a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

In a report issued on March 4, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Smith & Wesson Brands, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 60.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Science Applications, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smith & Wesson Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50.

Akamai (AKAM)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on Akamai on March 4 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $125.70 average price target, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

