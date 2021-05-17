Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Plug Power (PLUG), AT&T (T) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Plug Power (PLUG), AT&T (T) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL).

Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Plug Power, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.36, which is a 105.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

AT&T (T)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to AT&T today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.24, close to its 52-week high of $33.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $246.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Grid Dynamics Holdings, Coupa Software, and BTRS Holdings.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $317.50, a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $354.00 price target.

