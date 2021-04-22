Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Plexus (PLXS), AT&T (T) and Micron (MU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Plexus (PLXS), AT&T (T) and Micron (MU).

Plexus (PLXS)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Plexus. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.92, close to its 52-week high of $96.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

Plexus has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $101.00, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Sidoti also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

AT&T (T)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on AT&T today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Micron (MU)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Micron today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $119.21 average price target, implying a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

