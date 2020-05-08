Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Square (SQ) and Allscripts (MDRX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Square (SQ) and Allscripts (MDRX).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.92, close to its 52-week high of $147.20.

Sakhrani has an average return of 30.5% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakhrani is ranked #141 out of 6531 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $140.00 average price target, a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Steven Kwok from KBW maintained a Hold rating on Square, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwok is ranked #351 out of 6531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.59, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Allscripts (MDRX)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Hold rating on Allscripts today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 56.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allscripts is a Hold with an average price target of $8.50, a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

