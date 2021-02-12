Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Datadog (DDOG) and GoDaddy (GDDY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Datadog (DDOG) and GoDaddy (GDDY).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $285.03, close to its 52-week high of $302.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 73.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $296.83, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Datadog today and set a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.60, close to its 52-week high of $119.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 72.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Datadog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.43, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.85, close to its 52-week high of $93.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 74.9% and a 84.8% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

GoDaddy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $110.00 price target.

