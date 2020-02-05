Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Paylocity (PCTY) and Model N (MODN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Paylocity (PCTY) and Model N (MODN).

Paylocity (PCTY)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on Paylocity today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.76, close to its 52-week high of $150.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 77.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and Salesforce.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.33, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Model N (MODN)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Model N, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.6% and a 93.2% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Model N has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.50.

