Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and USA Technologies (OtherUSAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and USA Technologies (USAT).

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $229.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $239.86, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

USA Technologies (USAT)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on USA Technologies, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 51.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for USA Technologies with a $9.50 average price target.

