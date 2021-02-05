Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Onto Innovation (ONTO), Snap (SNAP) and Teradata (TDC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Onto Innovation (ONTO), Snap (SNAP) and Teradata (TDC).

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Onto Innovation, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.12, close to its 52-week high of $60.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Onto Innovation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00, which is a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert reiterated a Buy rating on Snap today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.31, close to its 52-week high of $60.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $57.60 average price target, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Teradata (TDC)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Hold rating on Teradata today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Teradata has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.17, which is a -20.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

