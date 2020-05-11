Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: ON Semi (ON), Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and Kemet (KEM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on ON Semi (ON), Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and Kemet (KEM).

ON Semi (ON)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on ON Semi, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ON Semi with a $17.70 average price target, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

In a report issued on May 8, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises, with a price target of $63.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, DHI Group, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Insight Enterprises with a $63.67 average price target.

Kemet (KEM)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Kemet, with a price target of $27.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.06, close to its 52-week high of $27.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kemet is a Hold with an average price target of $27.20.

