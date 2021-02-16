Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Okta (OKTA) and Inphi (IPHI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Okta (OKTA) and Inphi (IPHI).

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Okta, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $291.78, close to its 52-week high of $294.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Okta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.73.

Inphi (IPHI)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Inphi, with a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $174.87, close to its 52-week high of $182.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.4% and a 80.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Inphi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.29, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

