Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Nvidia (NVDA), Autodesk (ADSK) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nvidia (NVDA), Autodesk (ADSK) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR).

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $610.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $532.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 80.1% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $647.20, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk on February 24 and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $340.50 average price target, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $342.00 price target.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on Sierra Wireless on February 24 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, BlackBerry, and Descartes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sierra Wireless with a $20.81 average price target, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

