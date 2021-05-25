Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Nvidia (NVDA) and Dell Technologies (DELL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nvidia (NVDA) and Dell Technologies (DELL).

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report issued on May 23, Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $624.48, close to its 52-week high of $648.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Seymore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 83.0% success rate. Seymore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $705.00 average price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released yesterday, Sidney Ho from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.14, close to its 52-week high of $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Ho covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Western Digital, and Pure Storage.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.50.

