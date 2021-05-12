Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: NortonLifeLock (NLOK), Open Lending (LPRO) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NortonLifeLock (NLOK), Open Lending (LPRO) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC).

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.35, close to its 52-week high of $24.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 56.8% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NortonLifeLock is a Hold with an average price target of $27.67.

Open Lending (LPRO)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 66.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Lending with a $45.22 average price target, representing a 32.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to BigCommerce Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.47, close to its 52-week low of $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 67.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.63, which is a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $57.00 price target.

